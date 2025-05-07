Inside The Jazz

Utah Jazz Host UConn Center on Pre-Draft Workout

The Utah Jazz are showing some interest in an eye-catching big man prospect.

Mar 5, 2025; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies center Samson Johnson (35) reacts after his basket against the Marquette Golden Eagles in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
The Utah Jazz are showing reported interest in a certain UCONN big man in the weeks ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft.

According to NBA insider Keith Smith of Spotrac, the Jazz are one of many teams hosting UCONN center Samson Johnson for a pre-draft workout.

Along with the Jazz, the Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Washington Wizards are among the many teams mentioned by Smith with reported interest in Johnson. So far, Sampson is the first and only reported prospect with a pre-draft workout scheduled with Utah.

Johnson, a 22-year-old, four-year senior for the Huskies, is coming off a nice season after elevating as a full-time starter for the first time in his career.

In 34 games, he put together 7.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.0 assists on a strong 76.6% shooting from the field a night. He stands out with ideal athleticism, defensive ability, and a high motor, but has limitations to his offensive game and didn't shoot a single three across last season, restricting his strength as a scorer.

In terms of his draft stock, Samson likely sits towards the back end of the second round before any combine workouts or reps, but could be a target for one of Utah's pair of day two picks if the Jazz brass likes what they see.

