Utah Jazz Host March Madness Standout for Pre-Draft Workout
The Utah Jazz are bringing in an intriguing guard prospect from the Houston Cougars for a pre-draft workout in the months ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft.
According to Deseret News' Sarah Todd, the Jazz are hosting Houston's Milos Uzan for a pre-draft workout this week.
Uzan, a 6-foot-4, 190-pounder, is a three-year guard who transferred last summer from Oklahoma after two seasons to land with Houston.
He was a significant part of the team's eventual National Championship run, starting in all 40 games to average 11.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 4.3 assists, while shooting over 40% from three, as well as being a part of one of the strongest defensive units in the country.
Uzan put together a strong performance in this year's March Madness tournament, leading the Cougars in scoring during their Sweet Sixteen battle vs. Purdue with 22 points, three rebounds, and six assists, along with sinking the game-sealing bucket in the fourth quarter. During their National Championship game vs. Florida, he finished with six points and five rebounds, falling just short of that title victory.
Leading into the draft, Uzan does have the chance to withdraw his name from the mix and return to Houston, a decision he has until May 28th to make. However, if he stays in the fold for June's draft, he could have some interest down the board as an appealing guard prospect with nice offensive upside and solid experience at 22 years old.
Keep an eye on Uzan as a potential second-round dart throw for the Jazz with one of their two selections on day two of next month's draft at 43rd or 52nd overall, if Utah wants to add some more youth and depth into their backcourt rotation.
The 2025 NBA Draft will get going on Wednesday, June 25th in Brooklyn, NY.