Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Game Preview, How to Watch

The Utah Jazz look to kick off their new season on Wednesday night.

Jared Koch

Nov 29, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) picks up a loose ball for the steal during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The long-winded wait before the fresh NBA season is finally over, as the new year is finally underway with the Utah Jazz set to take on their first of 82 games on Wednesday, starting off against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Both the Grizzlies and Jazz come off a bleak 2023-24 campaign but will hope to start things off on the right foot in their season opener. For Memphis, the arrow already looks to be pointing up, as this roster nurses back to full health headlined by the return of Ja Morant and Desmond Bane, but also with the inclusion of first-year center Zach Edey, who makes his official NBA debut tonight.

However, the Jazz will have a few rookies of their own with the chance to make their NBA debuts as well, as we could expect at least Cody Williams and Isaiah Collier to be primed in logging some minutes off the bench on Wednesday night.

As for the starting lineup for the Jazz, expect the landscape to look similar to how it did in the preseason, beginning with Keyonte George and Collin Sexton paired in the backcourt, and the trio of Lauri Markkanen, Taylor Hendricks, and Walker Kessler to round out the frontcourt.

Thankfully for Utah's front lines, Jaren Jackson Jr. was announced to be inactive ahead of this contest, making the road to a win just a tad bit easier. Yet, expect the star duo of Morant and Bane to be back in full force.

With that, here's everything you need to know ahead of the Jazz's home opener on Wednesday night.

Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies

  • Date/Time: Wednesday, October 23 at 7 PM MT
  • Where: Delta Center • Salt Lake City, UT
  • Television: KJZZ-TV (home), FanDuel Sports Network- Southeast (away)
  • Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
  • Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
  • Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
  • Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (TV), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)

