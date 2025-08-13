Utah Jazz's Official NBA Cup Schedule Released
With the 2025-26 NBA schedule releasing for the Utah Jazz and the rest of the league later this week, we now have a sneak peek of a few games to expect for the season ahead in the form of this year's NBA Cup slate, with four games of their Group Play stage unveiled on Wednesday afternoon.
Here's the four official dates and games for the Jazz's NBA Cup set to take place later this year.
Oct. 31 at Phoenix Suns (8 p.m. MT)
Nov. 7 at Minnesota Timberwolves (6 p.m. MT)
Nov. 21 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (8 p.m. MT)
Nov. 28 vs. Sacramento Kings (7:30 p.m. MT)
Along with the official release of their NBA Cup schedule, the Jazz also released an accompanying video to their socials:
The Jazz learned their NBA Cup groups earlier this offseason in July when the league drew three groups of five for each conference. Utah will be facing the Oklahoma City Thunder and Phoenix Suns for the second year in a row, while it'll be their first time going against the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Sacramento Kings since the tournament began two seasons ago.
For the Group Stage, the four released NBA Cup games set to take place between November and December for the Jazz (and every other team in the league, for that matter) will be a part of their regular season schedule. Beginning Tuesday, November 12, spanning through Tuesday, December 3, each team will have four “Cup Nights” – one game against each of their group opponents.
The best eight teams to come out of Group Play will advance to the "Knockout Rounds", including the best team from each group of five and two wild card selections. The wild card selection is the team in each conference with the best record in Group Play games that finished second in their five-team set.
Last year's tournament ended with the Thunder facing off against the Milwaukee Bucks for the final game in Las Vegas, with the crown going to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks in an 81-97 victory. The year before that, it was the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James taking home the inaugural title over the Indiana Pacers.
Up to this point, the Jazz have yet to make their way out of the group stage in the NBA Cup through their two tries, and this season likely won't be much easier considering where this roster is at compared to last year, especially with teams like the Timberwolves and Thunder being a part of their four contests. However, we have seen crazier things happen around the NBA, so there's always an underlying chance to expect the unexpected.
The Jazz will learn the rest of their 2025-26 schedule, along with the other 29 teams, come Thursday, August 14th.