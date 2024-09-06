Utah Jazz Officially Announce Signing of Patty Mills
The Utah Jazz have finally made things official on their Patty Mills signing from earlier this offseason.
According to a team release, the Jazz have signed Mills to a contract for the 2024-25 season.
We first learned about the signing back in August when ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski revealed Mills and the Jazz had agreed to a one-year, $3.3 million deal, but now pen has officially been put to paper with the team release coming to form.
Mills spent his past season spending time with the Atlanta Hawks and the Miami Heat, averaging 4.0 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 1.1 assists on 38 games played. Now, he looks to take his talents to Salt Lake City for what will be his 16th season pro.
Mills provides some considerable experience to one of the more youthful teams around the association. The former San Antonio Spurs guard has a 2015 NBA championship to his name, and has stuck around as a stable backcourt option in the league for over a decade with close to 900 games played.
As for how much of Mills we'll see across his next campaign in Utah, his impact is a bit foggy at the moment. While his veteran presence and lead ball handler ability could be valued for this Jazz team, the roster holds several young and talented backcourt pieces who could be better served to secure extra PT over their new addition.
Our first chance to see Mills hit the floor for the Jazz will be creeping up soon, as Utah's season begins in just over a month-- scheduled to tip off on October 23rd vs. the Memphis Grizzlies.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X, and subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!