Jazz Announce Lauri Markkanen Status Update vs. Magic

The Utah Jazz might be without Lauri Markkanen for a second-straight game against the Orlando Magic.

According to Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune, the Jazz say Markkanen is listed as doubtful to play vs. the Magic due to right groin injury management.

Jazz say Lauri Markkanen is doubtful for tomorrow’s game against the Magic with his groin injury. — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) December 20, 2025

Not exactly a confirmation that Markkanen will be out, but not the best sign for his availability for this weekend.

Markkanen was out of the mix for Utah during their last contest at home against the Los Angeles Lakers due to the same minor injury, and it looks like the Jazz could opt to play it safe for at least one more game as the Magic come to town.

If Markkanen is out against Orlando, that'd make for his third official absence of this regular season for what's been a relatively healthy campaign thus far.

Feb 1, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) controls the ball against Orlando Magic guard Jett Howard (13) during the second half at Delta Center.

Markkanen's been on the verge of putting together a career season in Utah through his first two months of the year, averaging a career-best 27.8 points on 46.9% shooting from the field, paired with 7.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists a night, leading the team in scoring next to Keyonte George's 24 points a night and second in rebounds.

Of course, a big absence if the Jazz are without his services, but allows another chance for their young core, like George and others, to step up in his place as they did against Los Angeles.eles.

If Markkanen is out for a second game in a row, all signs point to Kyle Filipowski being the name elevated in his place, the Jazz's second-year big man who's started the last two regular-season games of the year, and could be eyeing a third if Will Hardy wants to maintain consistency in the starting five next to Ace Bailey and Jusuf Nurkic in the frontcourt.

Tip-off between the Jazz and Magic lands at 7:30 p.m. MT in the Delta Center, where Utah will attempt to bounce back from their latest loss to the Lakers.

