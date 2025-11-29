Utah Jazz Seeing Encouraging Development From Brice Sensabaugh

In the midst of the Utah Jazz's sixth victory on the season coming against the Sacramento Kings, the night came with one of the better showings from third-year wing Brice Sensabaugh from his 2025-26 campaign thus far.

Within 28 minutes off the bench, Sensabaugh tied his highest-scoring performance of the season with 20 points, shooting 54.5% from the field, pairing with three rebounds, a steal, and a block–– inevitably emerging as a key offensive force behind the Jazz's first and only NBA Cup victory of this season.

For head coach Will Hardy, nights like Sensabaugh had against the Kings show just how he's been able to develop to be an even more impactful player on the offensive end; being a quicker, more methodical decision-maker, and being more efficient in the opportunities that come his way.

"He's being really effective with less dribbles," Hardy said of Sensabaugh after the win. "He's making quicker decisions. He's playing in straight lines better."

"Brice knows he has the ultimate green light, and tonight [vs. Sacramento], he showed a mixture of shooting some threes, some drives, a cut, but I think he's just doing things a little more efficiently in terms of not wasting his dribble. That's the biggest thing that stands out to me."

Sensabaugh Showing Positive Development for Utah Jazz, Will Hardy

Through his 17 games on the season so far, Sensabaugh is averaging 9.4 points on 43.3% shooting from the field, logging over 15 minutes a night as the Jazz's offensive spark plug off the bench.

And while there's certainly growth showcased across the first month-plus, the season hasn't been seamless for Sensabaugh. He's had poor shooting nights, games where he has a spotty role in the rotation, and goes through the ups and downs of development like most young players in the league typically do.

At times, those highs and lows while trying to find that footing in the league can be hard to traverse and frustrating to bear while keeping spirits high. Sensabaugh is human like anyone else.

Nov 16, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (28) stays down after a hard foul during the second half against the Chicago Bulls at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

But Hardy knows those emotions come from a good place, and based on the work he's seen behind-the-scenes from his third-year wing, along with some of the work done on his mental, it provides a lot of confidence for what he has in store moving forward for this season and onward.

"I think that's my reminder to him and to everybody, as it, like, those types of emotional reactions when you don't do well, or you miss a shot, they obviously come from a good place. He wants to be successful. He works really, really hard, and he almost can't believe that he misses, because of the work he puts in on the level that he's at."

"The first thing is recognizing that the emotion isn't bad, but letting it linger for a long period of time is not helpful. Like, be mad, that's fine. And then we need to kind of move through that feeling and get to what's next... Brice is getting better at not letting it linger for long stretches... I do think Bryce is making progress."

