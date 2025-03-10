Utah Jazz vs. Boston Celtics: How to Watch
The Utah Jazz are back to the grind on Monday night as they're set to face off against the reigning champion Boston Celtics in TD Garden.
It's been a bumpy recent road for the Jazz. They've come up short in their last five showings, most recently in their Sunday contest against the Philadelphia 76ers, and now will have to defy the odds against one of the best teams in the NBA on their home floor–– far from an easy task.
Things could also look a bit similar to the Jazz's latest outings in terms of an availability standpoint, as several veteran contributors like Lauri Markkanen, John Collins, and Jordan Clarkson have remained out of the fold for some time with their respective injuries, while the same outcome could end up transpiring during Monday's showdown. As a result, expect another opportunity for the Jazz's young core to get some extended reps.
With that, here's everything else to know for the fourth of five road battles for the Jazz, this time in Boston, Massachusetts.
Utah Jazz vs. Boston Celtics
- Date/Time: Monday, March 10 at 5:30 PM MT
- Where: TD Garden, Boston, MA
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (local), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
