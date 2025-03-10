Jazz vs. Celtics Injury Report: Jayson Tatum, Markkanen Updates
It has been tough sledding for the Utah Jazz, who have lost 7 of their past 8 games. It won’t get any easier for them on Monday night as they face the reigning NBA champion Boston Celtics. The Celtics are 8-2 in their last 10 games and are playing their best basketball of the season.
Here’s the latest from the injury report.
Utah Jazz:
John Collins: Questionable (Low back injury management)
Lauri Markkanen: Questionable (Low back injury management)
Jaden Springer: Questionable (Low back soreness)
Jordan Clarkson: Out (Left plantar fasciitis)
Keyonte George: Out (Left foot contusion)
Elijah Harkless: Out (G-League)
Micah Potter: Out (G-League)
Oscar Tshiebwe: Out (G-League)
Taylor Hendricks: Out for season (Right fibula fracture)
It looks like the Jazz could get a boost in their frontcourt with Markkanen and Collins being upgraded to questionable. The forward pairing will be needed against a big Celtics front line. Additionally, the Jazz will see the return of Collin Sexton and Walker Kessler, two starters who have been in and out of the lineup recently.
The Jazz will be without Keyonte George, who suffered a foot contusion versus the Sixers last night. George had an excellent fourth quarter, helping him reach a total of 25 points on the evening. Without him, the Jazz will rely more on rookie Isaiah Collier, along with the returning Sexton.
Boston Celtics:
Al Horford: Questionable (Left big toe sprain)
Jayson Tatum: Questionable (Right knee tendonopathy)
Kristaps Porzingis: Doubtful (Illness)
JD Davison: Out (G-League)
Miles Norris: Out (G-League)
Drew Peterson: Out (G-League)
The reigning NBA Champions look primed to make another run at the title this season. Even with the potential absences of All-NBA forward Jayson Tatum and other key pieces in Porzingis and Horford, the Celtics should handle a young Jazz team on the second night of a back-to-back.
The Celtics have a three-game winning streak over the Jazz that could extend to five by the end of the season. Boston looks like a well-oiled machine as they prepare for the postseason.
Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 pm MT.
