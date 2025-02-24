Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers: How to Watch
The Utah Jazz are back to the grind on Monday night vs. the Portland Trail Blazers, continuing in the fourth showing of their long-spanning seven-game home stretch, hoping to log a second-straight victory on the books.
The Jazz took care of business over the weekend against a tough Houston Rockets squad, 124-115 to lift to their 14th victory on the year, and now, they'll be up against a Portland team who's gone 6-4 in their last 10 contests.
It's not the first time these two have matched up across the 2024-25 campaign, as the pair have had a couple of previous meetings in December, both sides evened up at 1-1 on the season series. Last time around, Portland had the edge in a 122-120 victory on their home floor.
However, the night could be tough sledding for a Jazz team that may be struggling with their availability. Four starters have been listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's showing, potentially making for some big adjustments to be in place for coach Will Hardy to get an aspired 15th win on the season.
In a night where many absences could take place, keep an eye on Keyonte George and Isaiah Collier to carry a significant load on the night as they look to continue their post-All-Star Break hot hand.
With that, here's everything else to know ahead of the Jazz's third meeting of the year vs. the Trail Blazers.
Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Date/Time: Monday, February 24 at 7 PM MT
- Where: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (local), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
