Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Injury Report: Markkanen, Kessler Update
The Utah Jazz will continue their home stand on Monday night against the Portland Trail Blazers. After finishing last place in the Western Conference a year ago, Portland has taken a small step forward this year.
The Blazers young trio of top 10 picks in Shaedon Sharpe, Scoot Henderson, and Donovan Clingan have been developing well. It should be a fun contest between two young teams.
Here’s the latest from the injury report for the contest.
Utah Jazz:
Lauri Markkanen: Questionable (Low back soreness)
Walker Kessler: Questionable (Illness)
John Collins: Out (Low back soreness)
Jordan Clarkson: Out (Left plantar fasciitis injury management)
Collin Sexton: Out (Left ankle sprain)
Elijah Harkless: Out (G-League)
Oscar Tshiebwe: Out (G-League)
Taylor Hendricks: Out for season
Fresh off of a big win against the Houston Rockets, the Jazz will be shorthanded on Monday night.
Their youth has played well lately though, keeping the team competitive on most nights. In particular, it should be a good matchup between Portland’s young backcourt and Utah’s with Isaiah Collier and Keyonte George.
The Jazz frontcourt will be a bit depleted against a good but also injured Trail Blazers unit. Without Collins and possibly Markkanen and Kessler, rookie Kyle Filipowski will have to play extended minutes. Flip has been playing well recently and his ability to stretch the floor could give Portland some problems.
Portland Trail Blazers:
Deandre Ayton: Out (Left calf strain)
Matisse Thybulle: Out (Right ankle sprain)
Robert Williams: Out (Left knee soreness)
Sidy Cissoko: Out (G-League)
Bryce McGowens: Out (G-League)
Justin Minaya: Out (G-League)
Rookie big man Donovan Clingan will have a big responsibility with Ayton and Williams ruled out. The rookie was the seventh overall pick in the draft after winning back to back national championships at UConn.
The Blazers have won 6 out of their last 10 and will look to add to their winning ways against the rebuilding Jazz.
Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 pm MT.
Recommended Articles
Follow Utah Jazz On SI on Facebook and Twitter/X and Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!