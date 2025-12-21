The Utah Jazz wound up coming up just short of surmounting a valiant 19-point comeback effort over the Orlando Magic, finshing in an electric 127-128 finish in overtime that was brought down to its final moments.

Keyonte George nearly won the game off an unreal four-point play with four seconds to go in extra time, was quickly met by a crushing Desmond Bane game-winning layup on the other end, and in turn, left the Jazz to pick up their second-straight loss in a row on their home floor, and drop to 10-17 on the season despite their best efforts.

Here's three takeaways from the exciting action that unfolded in the Delta Center over the weekend:

1. Keyonte George Continues Showing Flashes

Dec 20, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) lays the ball up against Orlando Magic guard Jett Howard (13) during the first quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Without Lauri Markkanen for a second straight game due to injury, third-year guard Keyonte George would once again be the one that stepped up to the occasion of being the Jazz's primary scorer for another night, and keep his hot hand that's been scorching for the past week.

Even if he wasn't able to surpass that 30-point mark for the fourth straight game, a nice 27 points— 12 of those coming in the fourth quarter or overtime— paired with nine assists and four rebounds, along with a near-game-winning bucket off a four-point play in overtime, certainly made up for it.

A Desmond Bane drive to take the lead, leaving less than a second to go, would ultimately leave Keyonte's heroic efforts falling short and the Jazz leaving their home floor with a loss in their pocket, but nonetheless, it's another night where the proof is in the pudding that Utah has a real difference-maker in the backcourt for the foreseeable future.

2. Kevin Love Turns Back the Clock

Dec 20, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Orlando Magic forward Noah Penda (left) is fouled by Utah Jazz forward Kevin Love (42) during the second quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

It's hard to overlook the impact Kevin Love had throughout the way in this one for what might've just been his best outing since joining the Jazz earlier this year.

While starting center Jusuf Nurkic was in foul trouble throughout the night, it was Love who stepped in to play 32 minutes off the bench—the third most on the team—as the Jazz's big man for an eye-popping double-double in the box score with 16 points and 16 rebounds, even cashing in four three-pointers in the process.

Double-double for KLove off the bench; a very merry start to the holidays ☃️#PerformanceLeader presented by @UofUHealth pic.twitter.com/NprPqDBdkn — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 21, 2025

For a 37-year-old veteran like Love to come in and play quality minutes as the Jazz's backup center has been a welcomed and underrated asset to have onboard, especially since Walker Kessler has been ruled out for the year with his shoulder injury. And nights like these prove that he's still more than capable of being an impactful rotational player when there's an opportunity for the taking.

3. Another Quality Night From Isaiah Collier

0Dec 18, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (8) tries to shoot the ball past Los Angeles Lakers center/forward Jaxson Hayes (11) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

In a small two-game sample size against the Magic and the Los Angeles Lakers, Isaiah Collier has been able to offer a huge spark for the Jazz's offense as their lead guard in the second unit, and is showing major strides in his development as a young floor general.

During 28 minutes off the bench, Collier put together 18 points, five rebounds, and nine assists, with the second-highest plus-minus on the team of +6, behind just Keyonte George's +7. And like his fellow teammate in the backcourt, he also had a huge clutch play in the final moments with a tough take to the rim at the end of the fourth quarter that would ultimately force overtime.

Zay to force OT‼️ pic.twitter.com/oaB9AAmYNv — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 21, 2025

The flashes are getting brighter and brighter for Collier as he continues to get increasingly comfortable in his second campaign––and looks like he could be a nice helping hand for George in the backcourt for a long while.

