Keyonte George Sounds Off on Kevin Love’s Fit With Utah Jazz
Among the multiple new veterans the Utah Jazz brought in across the NBA offseason, perhaps the biggest name of that bunch is veteran big man Kevin Love, coming aboard via a three-team trade with the Miami Heat, and now set to start next season in Salt Lake City for his 18th year in the pros.
And so far, Love has already begun to rub off on a few of his young teammates in the building–– one of those being third-year guard Keyonte George, who spoke a bit about what he's learned from the five-time All-Star since he's arrived.
"A lot, just the professionalism piece–– just showing up every day." George said of what he's learned from Love. "He's the same guy every day, no matter how old he is. He always gets his work in. He's always lifting. He's running with us, just little stuff like that. And he don't take the game for granted."
Love's energy doesn't just stick at a high level in practice, he makes his presence felt in-game as well.
Love suited up for the Jazz in three of their preseason games before the year kicked off, averaging just under 18 minutes a game in those showings, good for 7.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists.
But one factor that Love brings that's flown a bit under the radar is the communication he brings on the floor with his teammates––an aspect of his game George gives major credit to.
"[Walker Kessler] was out in preseason, and K-Love came right in, and he was playing hard, talking to us; he makes the game a lot easier. I can't speak for everybody else, but his communication, and seeing how much he talks, it's definitely rubbing off on me, and everybody else on the squad, for sure."
Love at 38 years old might seem a bit out of place on paper for a roster filled with young, developmental talent, but it's become clear that at his age and with his experience, there's a vastly important role that he can fill on a rebuilding squad seeking out that veteran leadership.
George, through an early sample size, is among those on the roster already taken in some solid insight from the five-time All-Star, and will continue to do so as long as the veteran remains in town.
