Utah Jazz Put Pause on Walker Kessler Contract Talks
It looks like the Utah Jazz and Walker Kessler will not reach a rookie extension before the start of next month's regular season.
According to The Athletic's Tony Jones, the Jazz will be clearing the way for Kessler to hit restricted free agency in 2026.
"The Utah Jazz and Walker Kessler will not reach an agreement on a rookie-scale contract extension, league sources tell The Athletic, which clears the way for the starting center to reach restricted free agency next summer," Jones wrote. "Kessler and the Jazz have had multiple meetings during the summer concerning a possible extension, according to league sources. And the Jazz have put a formal offer on the table. But, the two sides haven’t come relatively close to actually striking a deal."
Marking the unofficial end of a long-spanning offseason talking point, the Jazz are expected to let Kessler hit the restricted free agency market, thus allowing teams around the league to send an offer sheet to the big man that Utah can ultimately match, if they so desire.
The process hasn't come without an effort from the Jazz to reach that agreement early, as Jones' report notes that a formal offer has been up for the taking, but it doesn't seem to be one in real consideration from Kessler's camp.
Instead of signing Kessler to a large contract this offseason, the Jazz will opt to wait until next summer to put pen to paper.
Doing so effectively keeps Kessler's cap hold and number on their finances lower for the time being, allows work to be done in next year's free agency, and then results in Utah signing their cornerstone big man to his desired contract while utilizing his Bird Rights and exceeding the cap.
Of course, there is the built-in risk of Kessler having the ability to sign an offer sheet elsewhere where cap is readily available, then cornering the Jazz into paying a high price. The Los Angeles Lakers will be one of those teams with money freed up, a frequent connection to Kessler in trade talks throughout recent history.
Kessler could also ramp up his production this coming season, which would inevitably raise his value compared to where it may stand now. That's ultimately a positive result, since it means Kessler got better over the course of the year, but it'll leave a bigger dent in the front office's pockets come next summer.
But despite any risks the strategy may come with, the Jazz are willing to take the gamble on their young defensive cornerstone, and will head into the season with Kessler on an expiring deal, and come back to the table for negotiations come next summer.
During his third season with the Jazz, Kessler finished the year averaging a career-high in points and rebounds, cementing himself as a key piece of Utah's future endeavors.
That status hasn't changed despite the lack of an extension coming to form this offseason; the timeline for the deal will now just be extended a bit further come the opening of free agency next summer.