Utah Jazz Release Preseason Schedule
The Utah Jazz have officially dropped their preseason schedule heading into their 2025-26 NBA regular season, having four games on tap from October 8th to October 16th.
Here's the full preseason slate for the Jazz:
Wednesday, October 8th- Jazz @ Rockets - 6 PM MT
Friday, October 10th- Jazz @ Spurs - 6 PM MT
Monday, October 13th- Jazz vs. Mavericks - 7 PM MT
Thursday, Oct 16th- Jazz vs. Trail Blazers - 7 PM MT
It's four Western Conference showings for the Jazz– hitting the road for their first two contests against the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs, then returning home for their final two showings against the Dallas Mavericks and Portland Trail Blazers.
And with those games on the horizon, it gives the Jazz some interesting stars to go up against in their initial exhibition showings– starting off with a road bout in what could be Kevin Durant's Rockets debut, before then going against the second and first overall picks, respectively, in the form of Dylan Harper and Cooper Flagg.
Preseason may also inevitably be the next time fans see the Jazz's prized fifth-overall pick in Ace Bailey on the floor for the first time since the Salt Lake City Summer League, providing for another sneak peek of what could be expected out of him ahead of a compelling first season.
Especially the Jazz, preseason could be extremely valuable for this group of young, budding players, both rookies and one-to-two-year veterans, who could utilize those extra reps before the regular season gets underway, while also allowing Will Hardy to potentially experiment with a few lineups and starting fives that could roll into the real thing.
There's still some time between now and when the NBA releases the official regular season schedule for all 30 clubs, as that lies on August 14th, where we'll then discover how exactly the Jazz's 82 games will pan out for the year ahead.