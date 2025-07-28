Utah Jazz Roster Taking Shape for 2025-26 Season
What was expected to be a monumental offseason around the NBA, filled with blockbuster trades and plenty of movement around the league, turned out more along the lines of a neighborhood firework show. There were a few sparks that appeased fanbases, but for the most part, the results fell well short of expectations.
The Utah Jazz were no different. Following an exciting draft, the team moved off of fan favorites Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, and John Collins. While the moves accomplished several goals for the team, such as opening up minutes for the younger players on the roster and doing right by each of those players heading into a contract year, the returns left many saying, "That's it?"
With the initial shock of these moves now worn off, we can see the front office's vision for the upcoming season taking shape. Let's talk about some key aspects of this roster.
Veteran Leadership
While the focus of the team, fans, and coaching staff will all be geared towards the exciting youth on the roster, the Jazz have done a nice job of adding solid veteran presences to this group. As the front office has said multiple times, kids can't raise kids.
The Jazz still have franchise player Lauri Markkanen around. Still, they've also added Jusuf Nurkic and Kyle Anderson, two players entering their twelfth season in the association, to help on and off the court. They also retained Svi Mykhailiuk, who will be playing his second season in Salt Lake City.
Both Nurkic and Anderson are excellent passers, a skill that is lacking for this young team. They also provide size, toughness, and smarts that will benefit the roster. While neither addition was flashy, these are the kind of veteran pieces that provide more value than what you see in the boxscore.
While the team also traded for Kevin Love, his future with the Jazz still seems unresolved. While he could be a great piece for this young roster to have around, Love will be 37 years old by the time next season rolls around and, if he wants to continue playing, is probably looking for one last chance to add a second ring to his collection.
No More Tanking?
Last year was a rough one for fans, but we weren't alone. The team purposefully sitting talented players to maximize their lottery odds was reportedly hard on players, coaches, and front office members as well. While I'd argue that ending up with Ace Bailey meant the strategy worked, it still seems like there are better ways to go about this process.
By trading Collins, Sexton, and Clarkson and adding two more rookies, the Jazz will still likely lose a lot of games next year, but they can do so more organically. That will benefit the youngsters who are trying to find their footing as NBA players.
Youth at Every Position
What makes me the most excited about this young Jazz group is the depth and variety of talent. Bailey is the headlining talent as a 6'9 versatile wing, but the list doesn't stop there. You want some backcourt firepower? Keyonte George and Walter Clayton Jr. have you covered. Knockdown shooters? Look no further than Kyle Filipowski, Taylor Hendricks, and Brice Sensabaugh. Sophomores looking to make a leap? Isaiah Collier and Cody Williams fit the bill.
While all these players most likely won't make it, it's going to be a fun season to watch their growth. Wins might be tough to come by, but this group is going to compete nightly, and that will be a refreshing change after last year.