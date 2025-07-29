Utah Jazz's Taylor Hendricks Shares Major Injury Update
Early on into the 2024-25 campaign for the Utah Jazz, they were hit with a brutal injury to their lineup in the form of Taylor Hendricks just three games into the year, as the forward would be hit with a season-ending leg injury–– fracturing his fibula, dislocating his ankle, and thus, taking him out of the fold for the remainder of the campaign.
Undoubtedly, it was a tough blow for the Jazz, who had Hendricks in the mix as one of their most appealing young players heading into the year, who had to roll without his services for the months ahead. However, leading up to the 2025-26 season ahead, Hendricks seems to be moving in a positive direction in terms of his recovery.
Hendricks shared a recent post to his Instagram showing he was back in the gym this offseason– both on the floor doing on-court drills, as well as staying busy in the weight room to prepare for year three.
Needless to say, it's a great sign to see the 21-year-old back not only in action once again, but also showing significant progression in his recovery from last season's injury before the regular season rolls around in October. Both Hendricks and fellow Jazz teammate Sensabaugh were located in Spain this past week, each as a part of the NBPA's sanctuary runs.
It's seemingly been a productive offseason for Hendricks so far after being derailed for year two, a summer which he spoke about during the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
"Summer's been great," Hendricks said during a sideline interview, "Been working on my body, getting close to the guys, it's been great overall... I can't wait [for the season]. I wish the season started tomorrow. I'm ready, though."
During his first healthy season in the mix for the Jazz through 40 games, Hendricks averaged 7.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and nearly a steal and a block per game on just over 21 minutes a night. An impressive and budding two-way forward, even with the injury from last year, still remains a fascinating case on Utah's roster, and one who can quickly develop into an impact player on both ends of the floor.
Now, Hendricks has a couple more years under his belt at the next level, has taken huge strides in his physical traits, and more recently, has had nearly a full calendar year to get his body right before a critical year of his young career. On paper, it looks to be the perfect storm for a resurgence year to be on the horizon.
The sooner the Jazz are able to get their promising young forward back, the better this roster and rotation will look for the season ahead. And so far, signs seem to be pointing in a strong direction.