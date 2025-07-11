Utah Jazz Reveal Ace Bailey Status Update vs. Hornets
LAS VEGAS, NV — The Utah Jazz will begin their Las Vegas Summer League action on Friday following a 3-0 start in Salt Lake City earlier this week, set to take on the Charlotte Hornets and fourth-overall pick Kon Knueppel.
However, it'll seemingly be a night without the Jazz's fifth-overall pick, as the latest team injury report revealed that Ace Bailey has been ruled out due to right hip flexor soreness.
Bailey ended up missing the Jazz's third and final game of the Salt Lake City Summer League after showing out in their first two wins, and will be primed to miss his second-straight contest against the Hornets on Friday.
Along with Bailey, Jazz second-round pick John Tonje (right ankle sprain) and two-way signee, RJ Luis (left knee soreness), have also been ruled out for Friday night, both of whom missed Utah's first three games in Salt Lake City.
In Bailey's most recent performance vs. the Memphis Grizzlies, he certainly made a strong statement after a quieter first game, finishing with a strong 18 points, seven rebounds, and three assists, helping alongside Brice Sensabaugh and his record-setting 37-point performance in their narrow winning efforts, 112-111.
Though this time in Vegas, the Jazz have opted to take the safer approach with their fifth-overall pick in a summer league setting once again, as Bailey will now eye Sunday vs. the Golden State Warriors for this next chance to take the floor in Vegas.
Certainly, a decision that's logical from a long-term perspective, but sucks a slight bit of life out of the Jazz's first time out in Vegas.
Instead, it'll be a show led by other first round pick Walt Clayton Jr., who comes off his best night vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder (20 points, four assists, 4/10 from three) along with Utah's trio of draftees from last year in Cody Williams, Kyle Filipowski, and Isaiah Collier.
Tip off for Jazz-Hornets begins at 5 PM MT.