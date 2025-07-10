3 Utah Jazz Players to Watch in NBA's Las Vegas Summer League
The motions of this offseason's NBA Summer League in Las Vegas officially get going on Thursday, with each of the 30 teams around the league heading into the heat for their set of exhibition contests.
For the Utah Jazz, they've already gotten their feet wet within the summer league action, thanks to their three preliminary games in the Salt Lake City Summer League, but they'll have a whole new slate ahead of them in Vegas–– starting off with the Charlotte Hornets and fourth-overall pick Kon Knueppel on Friday.
So, as things kick off in Vegas for the Jazz and the rest of the league, let's take a quick look at three key players to watch for the next two weeks who could have the opportunity to make a big impact on the floor.
1. Cody Williams
Heading into the action in Salt Lake City, Cody Williams emphasized that one of his major focuses in this summer league was to be a more aggressive player. Three games in, that's certainly clear when you're watching him, but it's also come with a few ups and downs with his shot consistency.
He shot the ball notably well in the Jazz's second game vs. the Memphis Grizzlies, and was tied for Utah's second-leading scorer, but he also had a down night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, shooting 1-6, and went 42.8% from the field on 28 shots through all three contests.
Williams has the tools to become an effective two-way threat, and in just a few months of one offseason, has already seemed more confident than year one, pairing with noticeable physical changes that make him one of the most intriguing names on the Jazz's roster heading into his second year. Therefore, it'll be well worth watching how Williams looks on both ends in Utah's next set of summer games.
2. Kyle Filipowski
Outside of Brice Sensabaugh, who's since been taken off the Jazz's summer league roster, Kyle Filipowski may have been Utah's most prominent standout performer throughout their three-game slate.
He started off by leading the Jazz with 22 points in their first win vs. the 76ers, an eye-catching double-double worth 18 points and 15 rebounds against Memphis, and another double-double with 11 and 13 vs. the Thunder.
Filipowski's been a stat-sheet stuffer, undoubtedly, but unlike Sensabaugh, he'll have a chance to keep the momentum going in Las Vegas, being on the Jazz's roster.
3.. Ace Bailey & Walt Clayton Jr.
This one's a bit of a two-in-one, but it'll be hard not to keep a close eye on both of the Jazz's first-rounders through their time in Las Vegas.
Bailey's last time out came during the same outing in which Sensabaugh had his explosive 37 points, where he tacked on 18 points, seven rebounds, and three assists. He would eventually get ruled out vs. the Thunder, but after a couple of days' rest, he'll be refueled and ready to go with all eyes on him for Vegas.
But for Clayton Jr., he'll be fresh off the best night of his three tries vs. the Thunder, scoring 20 points with four assists, also cashing in four threes. The Florida product has gotten more comfortable and confident each time he's been out with several big-time shots to his name already, helping the Jazz rattle off to a 3-0 start.
Both rookies will unquestionably be one of the top names of note on the Jazz roster throughout their time in Vegas.