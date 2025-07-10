Utah Jazz Give Huge Brice Sensabaugh Summer League Update
It looks like the Utah Jazz have decided they've seen enough out of their third-year wing, Brice Sensabaugh, heading into the NBA's Las Vegas Summer League this week.
According to the Jazz's latest summer league roster release, Sensabaugh was nowhere to be found in the mix among the 17 names, making it clear that Utah won't be seeing him on the floor in Las Vegas.
The decision to sit Sensabaugh out comes after an electric 37-point performance from Sensabaugh against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, effectively setting the single-game scoring record for the Salt Lake City Summer League, shooting a 9-14 clip from the field, and 5/8 from three.
Sensabaugh also had a notably strong night during his first night against the Philadelphia 76ers as well, ranking second on the Jazz roster in scoring with 19 points, paired with seven rebounds and two blocks.
After that second performance vs. Memphis, though, the Jazz opted to rule Sensabaugh out of the fold for their final of three games in Salt Lake City against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and now, they continue that trend for Vegas.
During his most recent season with the Jazz, Sensabaugh averaged 10.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists on 45.9% shooting from the field through 71 games. Heading into year three, the stage is beginning to get set for an even better year of production, as he's since made his case to be one of the most compelling names to watch on the Jazz's roster.
Now, he'll be getting some well-deserved rest for the remaining summer league slate.
Outside of Sensabaugh, the Jazz roster looks ready to go in Las Vegas. Each of the Jazz's three rookies in Ace Bailey, Walt Clayton Jr., and John Tonje, are all listed, which may also hint toward Tonje's status potentially being upgraded after missing the first three games in SLC.
The Jazz will get their action rolling in Vegas on Friday when they'll face the Charlotte Hornets and fourth-overall pick Kon Knueppel.