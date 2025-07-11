3 Under-the-Radar Utah Jazz Players in Las Vegas Summer League
The Utah Jazz will have their second slate of summer league games underway this week after a 3-0 start in Salt Lake City, as the NBA Summer League now gets going in Las Vegas along with the rest of the 29 teams.
And when looking at who's taking the floor for the Jazz, there are several notable names to note, whether it be first-round picks Ace Bailey and Walter Clayton, or other premier guys like Isaiah Collier or Cody Williams, being some of their top young pieces being brought in from last offseason.
However, when digging below the surface of this summer Jazz roster stuffed with young talent, there's a few players set to face off who've gone a bit overlooked, whether it be due to the other hot names onboard capturing that attention or another reason, there's a handful of players who feel worthy of a bit more recognition ahead of their action across the couple of weeks to come.
Wth that, here's three under-the-radar names on the Jazz roster heading into the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
Elijah Harkless
Harkless, one of the pleasant surprises of the Jazz's first set of summer league games, isn't quite the flashiest name on Utah's roster, but he can make a significant impact on both ends of the floor, as he proved in Salt Lake City.
Harkless's best game may have been his most recent, putting together 11 points and six rebounds next to a pair of steals and blocks against the Oklahoma City Thunder, stepping up in the absence of Ace Bailey and Brice Sensabaugh. Coach Scott Morrison also called him the team's best player on "both sides of the ball" through summer league camp, showing the confidence this staff has in his skillset.
Harkless is already signed onto a two-way deal for the Jazz next year, as he was last season, looking primed to take one of their three two-way spots for the 2025-26 campaign. But, with another statement to potentially be made in Las Vegas, perhaps he could find his way to a bigger role for year two in Utah.
John Tonje
Unlike the Jazz's other two rookies to have taken the floor in Salt Lake City, Utah's second-round pick, John Tonje, has yet to make his debut as he's been dealing with a extended ankle injury, sidelining him for the first three games.
However, now with a fresh slate of games ahead in Vegas, now could be the time for Tonje to make that first showing in a Jazz uniform, and he could be one that could impress initial expectations as the 53rd-overall pick in this year's draft.
Tonje was one of the most experienced and prolific scorers within this year's class, spending his latest season at Wisconsin to average a strong 19.6 points on 48.3% shooting from the field, also with a 38.8% clip from deep. He likely won't be replicating off rip at the next level, but within a summer league setting, that could be a skillset that makes a big impact.
Therefore, if Tonje is in fact healthy and ready to roll in Vegas, keep a keen eye on him.
Jaden Springer
Springer sits in a bit more of an interesting spot compared to the remainder of the Jazz's summer league roster, considering he'll be the only one on the floor inked to a non-guaranteed traditional contract heading into next season, while Utah is sits one player over the roster limit at 16 names on traditional deals.
With that in mind, it makes his slate of games on the horizon in Las Vegas that much more interesting.
Through the three contests in SLC, Springer has stuck relatively quiet–– shooting 1/5 for two points in his first outing, being a DNP in his second, and his third against the Oklahoma City Thunder being his best with nine points on 50% shooting from the field. He'll have tons of room ahead to see that arrow begin to turn in the right direction, but up to this point, it's been a slow start.
Can the former first round pick lift above that roster cut later this offseason? That remains to be seen, but his performance across these next two weeks could play a huge factor in that call.
