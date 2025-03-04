Jazz Rookie Receives Major Award After Historic Month
Utah Jazz first-year guard Isaiah Collier has made his impact felt over the past few weeks of the NBA season.
And now, the rookie is getting his due credit.
The NBA revealed on Tuesday that Jazz guard Isaiah Collier had received Western Conference Rookie of the Month for February, appearing alongside the Eastern Conference representative Zaccharie Risacher of the Atlanta Hawks.
Through his 15-game sample size on the month, Collier impressed in the Jazz backcourt –– averaging 11.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 8.9 assists, and 1.0 steals in just over 30 minutes a night, also starting in every game.
Collier has had an extremely impressive second-half surge of the season. After being in and out of the Jazz's G League roster, the rookie has increasingly made a dent in Utah's main rotation, now becoming the team's nightly starting point guard and their best passer on the floor.
The Jazz guard was even able to etch his name in the NBA history books for his stellar month as well. Collier's 123 assists on the month was the most for a rookie in February throughout the past 35 years.
Since coming in as the 29th-overall pick in the 2024 draft, Collier has now almost certainly earned his spot as one of the ten first-year players to land on the All-Rookie teams at the season's end, and now has his place cemented in the Jazz's rebuild for the foreseeable future.
With just over a month to go in the regular season and one Rookie of the Month award to go, time will tell if Collier can keep the hot hand going for a second-straight win for March.
