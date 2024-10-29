Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings: Game Preview, How to Watch
After a tough Monday night, the Utah Jazz are facing off against the Sacramento Kings in their first back-to-back bout of their 2024-25 campaign, hoping to secure their first win after an 0-3 start.
The Jazz's previous outing against the Dallas Mavericks was an emotional one, as second-year forward Taylor Hendricks went down with a brutal leg injury, fracturing his fibula, dislocating his ankle, and effectively ending his season. In the end, Utah came up short, 102-110, thanks to a big 23-point outing by Kyrie Irving.
Now, Utah will have to rally without their top defender and starting power forward and will have a challenging test against one of the league's more appealing frontcourt combinations of Keegan Murray, DeMar DeRozan, and Domantas Sabonis.
The Jazz are looking to rebound from some of their earlier struggles against the Kings within the past two seasons, as they've amounted to a 1-6 record since 2022, and got swept during their set of games during the 2023-24 season.
With that, here's everything you need to know for the Jazz's fourth regular season game of the season against the Kings.
Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings
- Date/Time: Tuesday, October 29 at 7 PM MT
- Where: Delta Center • Salt Lake City, UT
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (TV), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
- Betting: UTA +7, ML +215 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
