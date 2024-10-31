Inside The Jazz

Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs: Game Preview, How to Watch

The Utah Jazz are searching to finally get on the winning end of things come Halloween night.

Jared Koch

Oct 12, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (10) goes up against Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (10) goes up against Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Utah Jazz look for their first win of the season during their fifth outing on the year, set to take on Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs back at home on Halloween night.

Starting off with a 0-4 record, the Jazz sit as the lone team in the NBA without a win to their name yet, as the Detroit Pistons secured their first of the year on Wednesday night. It may be tough without a few key players like Taylor Hendricks and Lauri Markkanen potentially out of the lineup, but it's hard to count Utah out when they're on home turf.

Entering Thursday's matchup, the Jazz will be favored to win this game via the sportsbooks for the first time this season.

As for the Spurs, they've gotten off to a rocky beginning for their season through four games, logging a 1-3 record to place right alongside the Jazz at the bottom of the Western Conference standings. However, with a long season ahead, and a talent like Wembanyama holding down both ends of the floor, it's hard to count this team out in any matchup.

With that, here's everything you need to know ahead of the Jazz's fifth regular season game of the year.

Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs

  • Date/Time: Thursday, October 31 at 7 PM MT
  • Where: Delta Center • Salt Lake City, UT
  • Television: KJZZ-TV
  • Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
  • Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
  • Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
  • Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (TV), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)

Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/Xand subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!

Published
Jared Koch
JARED KOCH

Jared Koch is the Associate Editor of The Frozen Rope — SI.com's team website covering the Utah Jazz. He's covered the NBA and NFL for the past two years, also being the Managing Editor of Inside The Kings — SI.com's team website covering the Sacramento Kings.

Home/News