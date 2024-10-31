Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs: Game Preview, How to Watch
The Utah Jazz look for their first win of the season during their fifth outing on the year, set to take on Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs back at home on Halloween night.
Starting off with a 0-4 record, the Jazz sit as the lone team in the NBA without a win to their name yet, as the Detroit Pistons secured their first of the year on Wednesday night. It may be tough without a few key players like Taylor Hendricks and Lauri Markkanen potentially out of the lineup, but it's hard to count Utah out when they're on home turf.
Entering Thursday's matchup, the Jazz will be favored to win this game via the sportsbooks for the first time this season.
As for the Spurs, they've gotten off to a rocky beginning for their season through four games, logging a 1-3 record to place right alongside the Jazz at the bottom of the Western Conference standings. However, with a long season ahead, and a talent like Wembanyama holding down both ends of the floor, it's hard to count this team out in any matchup.
With that, here's everything you need to know ahead of the Jazz's fifth regular season game of the year.
Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Date/Time: Thursday, October 31 at 7 PM MT
- Where: Delta Center • Salt Lake City, UT
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (TV), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
- Betting: UTA 0-2, ML -108 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
- Injury Report: (click here)
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X, and subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!