Utah Jazz Should Consider Trading Up From Pick No. 21
We’re less than a week away from a crucial draft for the Utah Jazz. With plenty of rumors swirling, mainly regarding who the team should pick fifth overall, I wanted to discuss a different scenario that could net the team a second high-level lottery prospect.
Let’s talk about the Jazz trading up from 21 to get into the backend of the lottery and some targets once there.
Why Trading Up From No. 21 Makes Sense
The Jazz remain in the early stages of a rebuild and need to accumulate as much talent as possible. While someone good will certainly be on the board at 21, there are a few guys that could pop in the NBA that are currently projected to fall into the later stages of the lottery.
On top of that, the NBA as a whole seems to be in an arms race with the amount of parity league-wide. There are several teams with which the Jazz could engage in a trade-up.
Who Would Be Interested?
Outside of the top-8 selections, it feels like almost any pick can be had. The Toronto Raptors and Houston Rockets, who own picks 9 & 10, have both been continuously mentioned in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes, and are poised to compete next season.
The next group, the Portland Trail Blazers at 11, Chicago Bulls at 12, and Atlanta Hawks at 13, seems less likely to move back in the draft, but an aggressive offer could change that. Finally, San Antonio sits at 14 in the draft order and has also reportedly been in the mix to add talent around Victor Wembanyama.
The Jazz not only own the 21st pick, but 43rd and 53rd in this draft. They own plenty of additional firsts that can also be used in a deal, but more interestingly, they have several talented players on expiring deals that could appeal to these teams. John Collins and Collin Sexton could step onto any team in the league and provide value.
Who Could the Jazz Target?
As we get closer to the draft and intel gets stronger, the mocks tend to get more accurate. Now the NBA is full of surprises and things can change at a whim, but if the Jazz can move up, here are some players projected outside of the top 8 who I would love to see in mountain purple.
Firstly, Carter Bryant, the forward out of Arizona, would bring so much of what the Jazz are missing to their team. One of the most impressive athletes in the class, Bryant is also one of the best defenders in the class. He blocks shots, gets into passing lanes, and uses his strength and size to disrupt players. Finding a way to get him, he’d be a big boost to the 30th-ranked defense in the NBA.
Two other names that stand out to me are Kasparas Jakucionis and Cedric Coward for different reasons.
The former is a big guard out of Illinois who was widely considered a top-five pick for much of the cycle before an injury and a cold shooting end to his season. Jakucionis desperately needs to clean up his turnovers, but a 6’6 guard who creates his shot, is an excellent passer, rebounds well, and can shoot is super intriguing.
Coward is more of an unknown, but turn on the tape and you see a prototypical wing who is hyper-efficient and provides value across the board. You could take a gamble that he makes it to 21, but with the buzz around him, it seems unlikely.