NBA Insider Reveals Likely Trade Outcome for Lauri Markkanen
Could the Utah Jazz look to make their long-anticipated trade revolving around star forward Lauri Markkanen leading into this summer's NBA Draft?
At least for now, don't hold your breath on a Markkanen trade being on the horizon anytime soon in Utah.
NBA insider Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune recently broke down some of the intel surrounding Markkanen's current trade status leading up to next week's draft, making it clear that "more likely than not," the Jazz star will remain on the roster without a deal, and will remain a centerpiece of Utah's rebuild.
"I would say more likely than not that he's here," Larsen said during his appearance on Locked on Jazz. "I think ultimately, the team will still look at it as, 'We don't need to trade Lauri Markkanen now,' and the offers have not, to this point, have been as good as they would like. So, I think, ultimately, it makes sense just to keep him. He remains a very good player who likes to play in Utah. All the reasons you gave him the contract still remain."
As Markkanen's trade restriction from this past season has now been lifted heading into this summer, allowing the Jazz to make a deal including their All-Star if they so desired, the chatter surrounding teams who may be interested in acquiring his services have sparked up in the early phases of this offseason as a result.
A 27-year-old forward who's contractually locked up for the next four seasons, who can be a seamless and versatile fit as a key piece within most teams' starting five, it's easy to see why opposing front offices may have interest in his services.
Yet, it seems that, barring something unforeseen, the Jazz will be primed to keep Markkanen on the roster following the draft and should be set to keep him on board for his fourth season in Utah.
Markkanen comes off an up-and-down season with the Jazz from his 2024-25 campaign, one in which he only suited up in 47 games, and put together his worst statistical year since arriving in Utah, averaging 19.0 points and 5.9 rebounds shooting 42.3% from the field on the first-year of his $200 million extension from last summer.
Far from the best sample size from Markkanen, but without a trade to send him out this offseason, he'll have a chance to get right once he's back in the fold for the Jazz's 2025-26 regular season, one in which Utah seemingly intends to win more games in from their most recent showing.
While with a front office like Utah has in place, it's hard to count them out from making an unprecedented, but if the situation surrounding Markkanen stays in place, expect him to remain with the Jazz heading into this October.