Utah Jazz Could Make Draft Trade With Three Ace Bailey Suitors

Could the Utah Jazz look to make a bold draft day deal revolving around Ace Bailey?

Jared Koch

Dec 7, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ace Bailey (4) looks on as time winds down during the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
Dec 7, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ace Bailey (4) looks on as time winds down during the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena.
Among the up and down stock surrounding Rutgers' top prospect Ace Bailey leading up to next week's NBA Draft, it seems like he'll have some outstanding interest from at least three teams picking in the back half of the lottery– perhaps setting up for a potential trade situation for someone in the top-five like the Utah Jazz.

According to ClutchPoints insider Brett Siegel, each of the New Orleans Pelicans, Brooklyn Nets, and Chicago Bulls has reported interest in selecting Bailey, yet would likely need to find a trade partner within the top six picks to move up and acquire him.

"Whether teams like the Charlotte Hornets, Utah Jazz, and Wizards would target Bailey should the Sixers pass on him with the third pick in favor of Edgecombe is the major question at large. Behind these three teams, the New Orleans Pelicans (No. 7), Brooklyn Nets (No. 8), and Chicago Bulls (No. 12) hold interest in the Rutgers star, sources said."

"All three teams would very likely need to find a trade partner inside the top six of this year's draft to land Bailey. Many league personnel don't envision Bailey falling past the fifth pick, which is currently owned by the Jazz. There isn't a plausible scenario where seven teams would pass on him and trade opportunities coming their way for Bailey to be available when the Nets are ready to pick with the eighth pick."

Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ace Bailey (4) celebrates during the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Jersey Mike's Arena
Jan 13, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ace Bailey (4) celebrates during the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Jersey Mike's Arena.

Bailey, who's been one of the more polarizing prospects in the league throughout recent weeks, has seen his stock in considerable flux following his decision to decline multiple workouts from teams among the top of the board, but still seems nothing short of a top-seven selection come draft night.

From a Jazz lens, Bailey may or may not be a fit for what this group is trying to build. There's a world where Utah takes a risky swing on the Rutgers star and hopes for the best on an upside bet, and there's also a chance they go in another direction, taking someone like Tre Johnson or Kon Knueppel at pick five too.

Or, perhaps for a third option: the Jazz could trade their top-five pick to a team looking to pick up Bailey, while Utah shifts slightly down the board while acquiring a few extra assets on the books. At fifth overall it puts this front office in an extremely favorable spot come draft night with the ability to go many different options, and as many insiders have noted, Utah is seemingly open to all options on the table.

Ace Bailey talks to the media during the 2025 NBA Draft Combine at Marriott Marquis Chicago
May 14, 2025; Chicago, Il, USA; Ace Bailey talks to the media during the 2025 NBA Draft Combine at Marriott Marquis Chicago.

It's not to say for certain that the Jazz will be looking to deal their fifth-overall pick. Odds are, they'll probably be sticking and picking once they're on the clock next week. However, it seems like the door could at least open for an intriguing decision to move down two to three spots.

