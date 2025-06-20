Utah Jazz Rookie Makes Appearance at NBA Finals
While the Utah Jazz won't be suiting up for the NBA Finals anytime soon, the team saw one player become a media correspondent for the day ahead of Game 6 between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers.
On the NBA's X account, we saw Cody Williams become the player media correspondent, the Jazz's 10th-overall pick in last summer's draft, and of course, brother of Thunder forward Jalen Williams.
During Williams' time posting on the NBA's socials and being on the scene of Game 6, Cody was there to show support for his brother en route to an attempt to close out the series, but seemingly didn't even let Jalen know beforehand that he'd be a part of the media.
"A nice little surprise," Cody said prior to Game 6. "I'm sure he knows I'd be here. I wouldn't miss this for anything. But, I haven't told him I got in. I haven't told him I'm at the game. He doesn't know I'm doing any of the media stuff, though. So, he probably won't know that I'm courtside.
Eventually, the two would link up pre-game and do their signature handshake.
The NBA has often handed out the title of a player media correspondent before Finals games, with Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. most recently handling those duties in Oklahoma City for Game 5. We've even seen fellow Jazz members Walker Kessler and Keyonte George in the past do the same.
As for Jalen Williams, he's been nothing short of a standout during this year's Finals going up 3-2 on the Pacers, making a major statement in Game 5 as he posted 40 points, six rebounds, and four assists, leading the Thunder to being just one win away from their first title since arriving to Oklahoma City in 2008.
And even for Cody, who's watching the action from the sidelines, it's been nothing short of surreal to watch his brother on the biggest stage.
"It's kind of a surreal experience," Williams said. "Obviously, I'm so proud of him, and I'm here for him the whole way. It's also kind of motivating, because now I want to be here and be in the same position. It's just a great opportunity for him, and I'm so proud of him. I always knew he was going to be great. I knew he was always going to be successful, but just watching him is surreal. Dropping 40 points in the NBA Finals at the age of 24 is insane."