Utah Jazz Could Target Risky NBA Draft Prospect Despite Concerns
Despite the recent negative buzz and perhaps falling draft stock surrounding top prospect Ace Bailey leading up to the 2025 NBA Draft, don't count out the Utah Jazz from taking the Rutgers product on Wednesday night.
According to NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, league sources aren't counting out the Jazz from selecting Bailey with their fifth-overall pick as a bit of an "upside gamble."
"Lottery teams picking below Utah aren't ruling out the Jazz from selecting Bailey fifth," Fischer wrote. "There does not appear to be a surefire phenom for the Jazz to target after the team with the league's worst record this season (17-65) fell as far as it possibly could in the lottery. An upside gamble on Bailey, in theory, could certainly appeal to the Jazz and their new president of basketball operations Austin Ainge."
In recent days, rumors have surfaced of Bailey seemingly declining multiple pre-draft workouts around the league, the top prospect "not having much interest in Utah," and as a reuslt, has seen his stock go from a possible top-three selection, going all the way down to being in play for the Washington Wizards at pick six in ESPN's latest mock draft.
Yet, even with all of those factors in mind, the Jazz could still be the one to end up with Bailey on draft night in the event that new president of basketball ops, Austin Ainge, wanted to take on a risky bet during his first selection on the job in Utah.
During his one season with Rutgers, Bailey averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists on 46.0% shooting from the field and a 34.6% clip from three, showcasing himself as potentially the best shot-maker in the class, with a ton of upside as a 6-foot-9 wing holding a strong offensive ceiling at the next level.
There are real questions surrounding his transition to the pros on the floor, and maybe even off the floor with Bailey's pre-draft interviews, seeing reported concerns leading up to the action later this month as well. But if the Jazz wanted to take their chance in acquiring their long-awaited star and young franchise cornerstone, this could definitely be a way of doing so.
Keep a keen eye on Bailey being a fit for the Jazz leading up to next week's draft, kicking off on Wednesday, June 25th in Brookyn, NY.