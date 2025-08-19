Utah Jazz Updated Depth Chart After Oscar Tshiebwe Signing
The Utah Jazz made a new roster move on Tuesday afternoon in the form of signing big man Oscar Tshiebwe to a new deal, as it was announced that the Jazz had signed the 25-year-old big man to a two-way contract for the 2025-26 season.
It's one of the few moves the Jazz have made on the free agent market throughout the stretch of this offseason. Utah has remained busy on the trade market by sending out names like Collin Sexton and John Collins, cutting ties with the likes of Jordan Clarkson and Johnny Juzang, while adding a few fresh young pieces in Ace Bailey, Walter Clayton Jr., and John Tonje.
Now as a result, the depth chart for what this Jazz lineup will hold for next season is primed to look a bit different than how things were at this tim last year.
Here's an early look at what we could expect from the Jazz's depth chart after their signing of Tshiebwe.
PG: Isaiah Collier, Walter Clayton Jr., Elijah Harkless*
SG: Keyonte George, Brice Sensabaugh, Svi Mykahiliuk
SF: Ace Bailey, Cody Williams, Kyle Anderson, KJ Martin^
PF: Lauri Markkanen, Taylor Hendricks, Georges Niang
C: Walker Kessler, Kyle Filipowski, Jusuf Nurkic, Oscar Tshiebwe*, Kevin Love
Unsigned: John Tonje
* - two-way deal, ^ - non-guaranteed
The exact order of the depth chart still remains up in the air as we're still over two months away from the tip-off of the regular season, so how this backcourt pans out, or whether Ace Bailey finds his way to the starting lineup, remains to be seen. But for the most part, after inking Tshiebwe on for another year, this Jazz roster looks pretty settled outside of a few aspects.
For one, the Jazz are currently one player over the roster limit of traditional contracts, with 16 deals on the books, including the non-guaranteed contract of KJ Martin, and the expiring of Kevin Love, who, to this point, has yet to be bought out from Utah after initially being rumored to do so. That still remains the expectation, but currently, he's still on the Jazz roster.
The Jazz also have a decision to make on the signing of John Tonje, who was picked up in the second round of June's draft but still remains the only unsigned rookie of their incoming trio. In all likelihood, with the current overstock of players on Utah's roster, Tonje seems primed to join Tshiebwe on a two-way deal, but doesn't have a verdict just yet.
That's about the only pressing tasks facing the Jazz and their roster for the season ahead, meaning this group is almost finalized outside of those few finishing touches. Of course, you can't count out this front office from making an unpredictable shake-up, but on the surface, this seems pretty close to what to expect on Utah's opening day unit.