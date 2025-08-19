Utah Jazz Sign Fan Favorite Center
The Utah Jazz have re-signed a fan favorite big man back to the roster for the 2025-26 season.
According to league's official transaction log, the Jazz have signed free agent big man Oscar Tshiebwe to a two-way contract.
Tshiebwe, who even had rumors of joining a club overseas in Serbia, instead finally finds his way back to the Jazz on another two-way deal after being on the open market for nearly two months, inked the same two-way parameters he was signed to last season.
Tshiebwe will be heading into his second year with the Jazz after spending his rookie season signed to the Indiana Pacers, making for his third and last year of eligibility on a two-way deal for the 2025-26 season.
During his time with the Jazz last season, the undrafted big man out of Kentucky appeared in 14 games, averaging 7.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 0.6 assists on 60.0% shooting from the field.
Tshiebwe's biggest highlight with the Jazz came at the end of last season, when the big man was called up to the main roster to score a season-high 16 points, along with 13 rebounds, where he would then go on to play with the Salt Lake City Stars the very next morning to secure a staggering 21 points and 30 rebounds.
Better yet, he even played five minutes in Utah's back-to-back the very next night following his double-double to collect one point and three rebounds, combining for a wild 44 rebounds in both the NBA and G League through 36 hours.
Clearly, the Utah brass like what they see out of the 25-year-old big, and will be signing him on for at least one more year to split time between the Jazz and Stars again.
With Tshiebwe now signed to the active roster for next year, it leaves the Jazz's player total at 18, with 16 traditional contracts and a pair of two-way deals in Tshiebwe and Elijah Harkless. Second-round pick John Tonje remains unsigned after being selected at pick 53 in June's draft, and could be an ideal candidate to look toward for their final two-way spot.
