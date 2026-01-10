The Utah Jazz will be without not one, not two, but three of their typical starters during their upcoming home matchup against the Charlotte Hornets.

According to a recent injury report update from the Jazz, Jusuf Nurkic has been downgraded from questionable to out versus the Hornets due to a toe injury.

Jazz Injury Report:



*OUT - Jusuf Nurkic (left first MTP; sprain) https://t.co/UfqXzLoAao — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 10, 2026

Nurkic has missed three of the Jazz's last five games with his lingering toe injury, labeled as an MTP sprain, hich left him out of the mix for Utah's latest game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Now, Nurkic will be on the sidelines once again, slated to miss his seventh game since being with the Jazz––joining two other starters in the frontcourt who will be inactive against the Hornets with Lauri Markkanen (rest) and Ace Bailey (hip).

Jusuf Nurkic Ruled Out vs. Hornets

It ends the hopes of Nurkic having a chance to get another revenge game against his former team in the Hornets, who traded him earlier this summer to Utah in exchange for Collins Sexton and a pair of future second round picks.

Sexton, who returns to the Delta Center for the first time since the trade, appears to be ready to go for the action, but the same can't be said for Nurkic, who is now officially downgraded.

This season, Nurkic has been a productive piece of the Jazz's lineup when he's on the floor, playing in 31 games to average 10.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 4.4 assists in just over 25 minutes a night, starting in 26 of those appearances due to the season-ending injury suffered by Walker Kessler.

Through the first two-plus months of the season, Nurkic is only one of four players on the Jazz roster scoring in double figures, while also leading the team in rebounds as their leading man in the middle.

Dec 30, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic (30) reacts after a play against the Boston Celtics during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Against the Hornets, though, the Jazz will be forced to make a slight change in their frontcourt, now without all three of their typical starters, and will undoubtedly be shorthanded in the second of a two-game home slate.

Without Nurkic, Utah could roll out either Kevin Love or Kyle Filipowski as their fill-in starting center. Love might be the more likely candidate, considering he's slated to be active, while also having started in three of the last four games he's suited up for the Jazz.

Brice Sensabaugh should continue to hold down the wing in place of the injured Ace Bailey, and without Markkanen, Filipowski, or third-year forward Taylor Hendricks, could be the one to round out the frontcourt. Cody Williams may also get another chance to start on the wing after his first appearance in the starting five of the season against the Mavericks; a game that wound up being one of his best of the year so far.

The Jazz and the Hornets will tip-off at 7:30 p.m. MT in the Delta Center, where Utah will be looking for a second-straight win in the books after their narrow win over Dallas.

Last time the Jazz went up against the Hornets this season, it resulted in a brutal 103-126 loss on the road at the start of November. They'll have just one more chance to even up their short two-game season series at 1-1.

