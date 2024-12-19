Utah Jazz vs. Detroit Pistons: How to Watch
After suffering from a three-game losing streak in their past three contests, the Utah Jazz are back on the road Thursday to face the Detroit Pistons for their first meeting of the year.
This will be the second of Utah's five-game road trip through the end of December after beginning their route in sloppy fashion vs. the Los Angeles Clippers, coming up short 107-144. This time around, they're looking to attack this one differently, and hopefully nab their aspired sixth win on the year.
The Pistons have looked much better to start this season compared to last, emerging with an 11-16 record to begin the year. It's still only good for 10th-place in an overall lacking Eastern Conference, but when placed next to their campaign last season in which they posted the longest losing streak in the history of the NBA, this is a step in the right direction.
The progress has been spearheaded by Cade Cunningham, who's emerging as one of the best young guards in the league. He's averaging 23.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 9.7 assists on 45.1% shooting from the field. If Utah wants to end up on top on Thursday, they'll have to keep the 2021 first-overall pick contained.
Thankfully, the Jazz will have some favorable health compared to earlier showings this season, with a questionable Jordan Clarkson being the only entry on Utah's injury report. It remains to be seen if he'll be ready for tip-off.
With that, here's the rest of what you need to know ahead of the Jazz's first of two meetings with the Pistons this season:
- Date/Time: Thursday, December 19 at 5:00 PM MT
- Where: Little Caesars Arena • Detroit, MI
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (TV), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
- Betting: UTA +4.5, ML +154 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
