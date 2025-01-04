Utah Jazz vs. Miami Heat: How to Watch
The Utah Jazz are back on the grind on Saturday night, facing the Miami Heat to hopefully avoid a six-game losing streak.
It'll be the first meeting between these two squads of the 2024-25 season, but the Jazz have struggled against the Heat in recent history. The last time Utah took home a victory on their home floor against Miami was back in 2016. Since then, the Jazz have lost seven straight when stationed in Salt Lake City.
Thankfully, the assignment expects to be a bit simpler for the Jazz on Saturday night, as Jimmy Butler is expected to miss the contest due to a seven-game team suspension following his antics and official trade request after the Heat's contest vs. Indiana Pacers.
The Jazz are coming off a loss from New Year's Day in Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks, and will be looking to nab their first win of 2025. Up and down the roster looks notably healthy, with the only listing on the injury report being John Collins, who's probable with a hip injury.
With that, here's everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's Jazz-Heat matchup:
Utah Jazz vs. Miami Heat
- Date/Time: Saturday, January 4th, 6:00 PM MT
- Where: Delta Center • Salt Lake City, UT
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (TV), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
- Betting: UTA +8.5, ML +285 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Injury Report:
