Jazz Send Lauri Markkanen to Trail Blazers in Bold Trade Idea
The Utah Jazz are between a rock and a hard place when it comes to determining Lauri Markkanen’s future on the team.
On one hand, Markkanen is a former all-star who can be a foundational piece to build around. On the other hand, the question has to be asked: does he fit within Utah’s rebuilding timeline? The Jazz will have to weigh the options of keeping Markkanen or trading him for future assets.
Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley recently released his NBA Trade Block Big Board and highlighted deal proposals for his top 10 targets. Markkanen ranked sixth on the list, where he was projected to be in a proposed deal with the Portland Trail Blazers.
Here's the full trade proposal between Portland and Utah:
Utah Jazz receive: Lauri Markkanen
Trail Blazers receive: Jerami Grant, Robert Williams III, two future first-round picks
“Why the Jazz do it: Regardless of what happens at next month's draft lottery, the Jazz won't be able to get their roster on the same timeline as Markkanen's. Not soon enough to justify the cost of his colossal contract, at least. Getting two firsts for him, given the year he's having and the money he's owed, feels like a big win, even if Grant is similarly overpaid (but not for as long or as much) and Williams is a walking injury risk,” Buckley wrote.
The Utah Jazz should jump at the opportunity to accept the trade Buckley proposed based on the two first-round picks alone. Unless Portland strikes gold in the draft in the coming years, the franchise is not going to be winning anytime soon. Those two future first-round picks could very well end up being lottery picks.
Grant and Williams III are also serviceable NBA players who can contribute to winning in the right situation. He's a versatile offensive weapon and athletic defender who can guard multiple positions, averaging 14.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 36.5% from three-point range this season.
Williams III would be a nice addition to Utah’s frontcourt rotation— providing rebounding, interior defense, and rim-running.
“Why the Blazers do it: Perhaps Portland's pluckiness convinces the front office this roster is closer to competitive than people thought coming into the campaign. If the Blazers are bullish about their young perimeter players, maybe they'd see a frontcourt upgrade like Markkanen as the missing piece. His two-way talents feel like perfect on-court fits in between Deni Avdija and Donovan Clingan,” Buckley wrote.
Acquiring Markkanen would accelerate Portland’s rebuild timeline while Utah would be preparing to rebuild for at least one more year.
If the Jazz can land Cooper Flagg in the upcoming draft, it wouldn't be the worst thing in the world to get his running mate at the top of the 2026 class. Utah’s 2026 first-round draft pick is top-eight protected and will be conveyed to the Oklahoma City Thunder if it falls outside of the top eight.
Unless the Jazz plan to compete for a championship next season—which they aren’t— they would be wise to embrace another year of rebuilding, with hopes of landing a blue-chip prospect in 2026.
At least for the Jazz, they'll have those premier assets still on deck, ready to dish out for the next superstar talent hitting the market, whenever and whoever that may be.