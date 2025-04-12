Anthony Edwards' Suspension Puts Status vs. Jazz in Question
It looks like the Utah Jazz won't be up against Anthony Edwards during their final contest of the season against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
During the Timberwolves' Friday showing vs. the Brooklyn Nets, which results in a 117-91 win for their side of things, it wasn't without Edwards making some headlines as a product of landing his 18th technical foul on the season.
With Edwards' tech total reaching 18 on the year, it automatically puts him down for an immediate one-game suspension, which happens to come on Sunday for the Jazz and Timberwolves' regular season finally.
If out of the mix, it could mean some big things for both sides. Not only are the Timberwolves clawing their way as far up the Western Conference standings as possible, but the Jazz are trying their hardest to tank the rest of the way for this season; meaning if the best player on the floor is out of the fold, the end result could get interesting.
Following the matchup, Edwards spoke about his technical against the Nets, where he noted he'll be "praying" the league rescinds it.
"They called a foul, and I said, 'Where was the F-in foul?" Edwards said on Friday night. "And he gave me a T. I hope they look at it and rescind it so I can play in a couple of days... I'm praying they rescind it, because I don't feel like it should have been a tech. But, me and Ray [Acosta] got a good relationship, we talk it out after the fact. But, I still don't feel like I deserve a tech for that little gesture."
During his 78 games on the year, Edwards has averaged 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists on 44.7% shooting from the field. Undoubtedly, Minnesota's plans on both ends of the floor take a hit without his services in the lineup.
Edwards' status will be one to monitor, as the NBA could still decide to rescind his tech and allow the All-Star talent on the floor for Sunday. However, the verdict on that outcome remains to be seen.
As for the Jazz, they could be dealing with several of their own absences, depending on how their injury report shakes out for game 82 on the year. Names like Lauri Markkanen, John Collins, Walker Kessler, and multiple other key contributors have missed extended time in recent weeks, with that trend carrying over into Sunday.