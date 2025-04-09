Jazz Release Injury Update on Walker Kessler
The Utah Jazz have now been without Walker Kessler for over a week due to suffering from a nasal fracture and entering concussion protocol, missing the team’s most recent two contests along with several other inactives on the sidelines.
However, we now have a bit more clarity on Kessler’s status with just a week to go in the 2024-25 regular season campaign, with the Jazz dropping an update on their third-year big man.
Here’s the full statement from the Jazz:
”Walker Kessler sustained a nasal fracture during the first quarter vs. Houston on April 2. He also displayed concussion symptoms following the game and was entered into the concussion protocol. Today, once the nasal swelling subsided, he was examined by an ear, nose and throat doctor at University of Utah Health and it was determined that the nasal fracture will not require surgery, which allows him to continue to move forward in the concussion protocol. Updates will be provided as available.”
On one hand, it’s good news to hear Kessler’s improving status by not requiring surgery on the fracture. Yet, it does lead to some lingering questions on whether this is the last we’ll see of the Jazz’s defensive anchor this season.
Kessler has been in-and-out of the rotation as-is down the Jazz’s most recent stretch due to rest, largely due to the team’s big-picture tanking ambitions, but now he’ll have a hang up that really prevents him from getting back on the floor. And now with Utah being so close to the finish line, it leads you to wonder if the coaching staff opts to play it safe instead of throwing him back out.
Though, if this is the end of his third year pro, it was a major statement for Kessler and his future ambitions on the roster. He’s logged career-highs in points, rebounds, and assists, while still maintaining his role as the defensive anchor this team desperately covets.
It’ll be a big summer for Kessler too, as he’ll now have the opportunity to negotiate his rookie extension, and effectively ink his status within this Jazz core for the long-haul. If anything, this season should further enforce that confidence from the Utah brass to hand out that deserved money, and stamp yet another cornerstone of this rebuild into place for the foreseeable future.
There’s still two more chances for Kessler to get back to action if the Jazz want to see him get one final go, but will still retain his inactive status for Wednesday’s game against the Trail Blazers to keep him out for his third-straight.
In the meantime, expect to see names like Kyle Filipowski, and even two-way big man Oscar Tshiebwe to get some extended run in the final parts of this season in place of the injured Kessler.
Recommended Articles
- Jazz vs. Trail Blazers Injury Report: Multiple Players Listed Out
- Jazz Select Cooper Flagg's Teammate in Latest Mock Draft
- Jazz Luck Out With Cooper Flagg in Latest Draft Prediction
- Jazz G Keyonte George Reacts to Taylor Hendricks’ Injury Recovery
- NBA.com Reveals Two Massive Jazz Offseason Trade Candidates