Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns: How to Watch
The Utah Jazz are finally done with the hectic movements of the trade deadline and back in action on Friday night against the Phoenix Suns.
It won't be the first time the Jazz face off against the Suns, as they have already faced off three previous times this year, and Phoenix has come up on top in each of those. Friday will be the final time these two meet, meaning it's now or never for Utah to avoid the series sweep on the season.
As of recently, the Jazz haven' been great. While they took home a win in their previous outing against the Golden State Warriors, they're 2-8 in their last 10 and still fully within the tank war they've endured across this season.
For the Suns. they've also struggled a bit recently –– losing their last three games they've suited up for and going 5-5 in their last 10. Phoenix will be gunning to make a Play-In spot in the second half of this season, but perhaps their wonky fit on the floor together and off-court drama could ultimately derail things down the line.
With that, here's everything you need to know ahead of the Jazz and Suns' fourth and final matchup of the 2024-25 season.
Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns
- Date/Time: Friday, February 7 at 8 PM MT
- Where: Footprint Center • Phoenix, AZ
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (TV), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
Recommended Articles
Follow Utah Jazz On SI on Facebook and Twitter/X and Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!