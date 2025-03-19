Jazz vs. Wizards Injury Report: Walker Kessler, Jordan Poole Update
Wins have been tough to come by for the Utah Jazz all season but even more so in recent weeks. They’re on a 10-game losing streak as they head into a critical contest against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night. The teams are tied with the fewest wins in the league at 15 and both are looking to secure the best odds of landing Cooper Flagg.
Here’s the latest from the injury report.
Utah Jazz:
John Collins: Out (Left ankle sprain)
Walker Kessler: Out (Rest)
KJ Martin: Out (Right elbow bursitis)
Svi Mykhailiuk: Out (Right foot strain)
Jaden Springer: Out (Low back injury management)
Taylor Hendricks: Out for season (Right fibula fracture)
The big news is that Kessler is out for the contest. The young big man has recently been trying to expand his offensive game, taking 11 three-pointers over the past two games. While he made just one, it is an interesting development. In a season that’s all about discovery, there’s no downside to Kessler trying to expand his offensive repertoire.
The Jazz will be shorthanded in their frontcourt yet again. With Kessler, Collins, Martin, and Mykhailiuk all out, two-way center Oscar Tshiebwe could be called up to play important minutes. The big man is one of the best rebounders in the world and could give the Jazz another boost off the bench.
Washington Wizards:
Kyshawn George: Questionable (Right knee contusion)
Jordan Poole: Doubtful (Right elbow contusion)
Saddiq Bey: Out (ACL surgery)
Malcolm Brogdon: Out (Left ankle sprain)
Bilal Coulibaly: Out (Right hamstring strain)
Corey Kispert: Out (Left thumb surgery)
Khris Middleton: Out (Ankle injury management)
Marcus Smart: Out (Illness)
A lengthy injury report for the Wizards as they make their way into Salt Lake City. Like the Jazz, their focus this year has been on player development and landing a top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. With under 20 games to go, they’re closing in on that goal.
Rookie Alex Sarr has played well in recent weeks and should have locked up a spot on the All-Rookie first team. With many contributors out for the Wizards tomorrow, including many of their offensive creators, Sarr will shoulder a bigger responsibility. We’ll see if he’s up to the task.
Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 pm MT.
Follow Utah Jazz On SI on Facebook and Twitter/X and Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!