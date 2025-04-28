Walker Kessler Drops Strong Statement After Jazz's Rough Season
The Utah Jazz had far from the most ideal season on the floor. They put together a franchise-worst 65 losses on the season, had the league's worst-ranked defensive rating, and suffered a good bit of growing pains throughout, as most rebuilding teams do.
Yet, through the struggles the Jazz endured across the 2024-25 season, there were still tons of value and learning experiences to be taken from a year like this one for Utah's group of young players.
For third-year Jazz center Walker Kessler, even with the ups and downs Utah saw across the year, he still sees some optimism for what's to come, partially thanks to the tough moments faced this season.
"Despite a lot of adversity we went through as a team– a lot of different things, obviously, a lot of losses, and different circumstances that we weren't expecting– we handled it well, we grew, and moving forward, it definitely helps us," Kessler said. "I'm a big believer in, you really only can appreciate those moments of glory, or when you do well or something, when you've been through a tough time. I think that's kind of the approach we're going to take as a team."
It was a season filled with development, injuries, and moments of growth for the Jazz, and with it, the team saw the brunt of the struggles to come with it. However, for Kessler, years like this one can act as a stepping stone for this core to get where it needs to be.
The league-best Oklahoma City Thunder had a 24-win season four years ago. The number-one seed in the East, the Cleveland Cavaliers, had back-to-back 19-win seasons five years ago. The West's two-seed Houston Rockets had just 22 wins on the year two seasons ago.
For even the NBA's best teams, there are tough times in the rebuild before reaching those high-end seasons. With the right development and improvements, the Jazz can be no different, but in the meantime, it means a bit of turbulence for the wins and losses.
Heading into next season, Kessler should have another offseason of progression under his belt, and perhaps a chip on his shoulder moving forward after having years like this one in the books, perhaps a dangerous sight for the rest of the NBA.