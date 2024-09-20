Predicting Jazz C Walker Kessler's Stat Line for 2024-25 NBA Season
As we patiently wait for the Utah Jazz's looming regular season debut, it makes for a perfect time to take a peek at how this roster is positioned for the year ahead, along with what the expectations could be for each member of their rotation for 2024-25.
In the days leading up to the next NBA season, we'll be looking across the Jazz depth chart to throw a few stat predictions out as to how the numbers will inevitably shake out in Utah. After a productive offseason of continuing to build on their young talent, this roster has several names to keep an eye on for a potential breakout soon to come.
Today, we'll be looking at Walker Kessler, who enters a massive third-year in the league after an up-and-down sophomore campaign.
With that, here's a look at how Kessler's third-year pro with the Jazz could fare:
Predicted Averages: 10.1 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 3.0 BLK, 1.2 TOV, 70.4/23.6/64.8
After a second season that didn't quite go according to plan, the opportunity is set for Kessler to bounce back in a big way for year three.
A lot ended up going against Kessler for his sophomore campaign. He was in and out of the lineup during the first half of the season, his role in the starting lineup fluctuated heavily throughout the 82-game stretch, minutes didn't quite see an increase from his rookie year, and as a result, his confidence effectively took a hit.
For the 2024-25 campaign, though, the outlook looks a bit more optimistic. The expectation is for Kessler to lock in as the starting center alongside Taylor Hendricks and Lauri Markkanen as the Jazz continue to lean into their youth movement. The 23-year-old will have the chance to be the true defensive anchor this roster desperately covets and should be in line to secure more than 23 minutes a night in the process.
Kessler has a solid pathway to lead this Jazz roster in rebounds, along with blocks. His rebound average did take a hit during his second year, but he's proven during his rookie campaign that he can post close to nine on a nightly basis. With a consistent starting spot, the stage is set for Kessler to not only be the team leader but also produce career-highs.
Offensively, Kessler could also average his first double-digit scoring output for the first time in his career as long as the opportunity is there. It may be not easy to expect him to be a focal point on that side of the ball, yet as an interior presence who should get closer to 30 minutes a night, snagging a few more putbacks and easy buckets inside than years past should be within reason.
In a season in which Kessler's shooting for a rookie extension next summer, it's a massive year when considering his long-term future in Salt Lake City. Despite the pressure, I see a strong campaign on the way for the Auburn product and for him to be on the upward trend going into his fourth year.
