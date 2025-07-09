Walter Clayton Jr. Had Bold Statement After Utah Jazz Win vs. Thunder
The Utah Jazz took home their third win of three games in this year's Salt Lake City Summer League, taking down the Oklahoma City Thunder, 86-82, to go undefeated heading into the events in Las Vegas.
And for the Jazz, one of the biggest performances of the night came from 18th-overall pick Walt Clayton Jr., who, without Ace Bailey or Brice Sensabaugh in the lineup, stepped up in a major way.
Clayton finished the night with 20 points on four three-pointers, along with four assists, a steal, and a block, cashing in four three-pointers through 28 minutes as the leading scorer of the contest; a statement game for the rookie, just three summer league showings into his Jazz career.
And after the game, Clayton Jr. spoke with Jazz sideline reporter Lauren Green to discuss a bit about how he's feeling after three games in Salt Lake City.
"Definitely feeling more comfortable," Clayton Jr. said after the Jazz's win. "That's just coming with the games and experiences... Not trying to force anything; letting the game come to me."
The former Florida Gators guard and recent national championship winner has definitely had no shortage of experiences throughout four years of college, and especially during his latest title run. But now, he's getting his feet wet in the process of being a pro and a high-end NBA guard– a process that's already coming along pretty well based on the results of Tuesday.
Clayton Jr. also had some positive reviews to dish out toward his Jazz teammates following the win. seemingly already gaining considerable chemistry with his new group in just a few weeks on the roster.
“We’re young, I feel like we’re unselfish. We just play fast," Clayton Jr. said. "It’s a good group of guys and we’re gonna be able to get stuff done.”
Next to Clayton Jr., it was also a big night for Kyle Filipowski, who was making the most of the summer league foul-out rules by logging six through 24 minutes, but chipped in with a stat-sheet stuffer for a head-turning 18 points, 15 rebounds, three assists, and two blocks. Two-way signee Elijah Harkless also had a night of note, putting in 11 points, six rebounds, two steals, and two blocks.
As for Clayton Jr., he's wasted no time getting comfortable on the court, both with his teammates and when it comes to putting together nights like these. Clayton Jr's 20-point performance comes off the back of Brice Sensabaugh's record-setting 37-point performance on Monday, marking yet another positive night for the Jazz's young core.
After an undefeated start in Salt Lake City, the Jazz will keep the momentum flowing into Vegas later this week, starting with a test against the Charlotte Hornets and this year's fourth-overall pick, Kon Knueppel, on Thursday.