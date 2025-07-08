Utah Jazz Reveal Ace Bailey Injury Status vs. Thunder
The Utah Jazz will be without some key names on Tuesday night in their Salt Lake City Summer League finale against the Oklahoma City Thunder, including fifth-overall pick Ace Bailey.
According to the Jazz's latest injury report ahead of their game vs. the Thunder, Bailey was among the many names listed as out due to right groin soreness.
Alongside Bailey, the Jazz will also be without Brice Sensabaugh (right knee soreness), Cam McGriff (left ankle soreness), and rookies RJ Luis (left knee soreness) and John Tonje (right ankle sprain).
Luis Jr. and Tonje have each been on the Jazz's injury report for their past two contests, but Bailey and Sensabaugh enter as brand new additions onto the inactives list.
As the Jazz head into the second night of a back-to-back on Tuesday after their narrow win against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, Utah has seemingly opted to take the conservative approach revolving around the status of their two pristine wings in Bailey and Sensabaugh.
Bailey comes off a impressive second showing in the Jazz's summer league vs. Memphis, finishing his night with 18 points, seven rebounds, and three assists on 7/14 shooting from the field, while for Sensabaugh, he put together a record-setting night worth 37 points on six threes made; the highest-scoring mark in Salt Lake City Summer League history.
Now, the two will get some deserved rest to come their way on Tuesday, facing an Oklahoma City Thunder team fresh off an 89-78 win against the Philadelphia 76ers.
As a result, it could be a night where we see a bigger role from the likes of Isaiah Collier, Cody Williams, and Kyle Filipowski who remain in the starting lineup to pick up the workload of Bailey and Sensabaugh in their absence.
Tip off for Jazz-Thunder gets going at 7:00 PM MT, where Utah will have an opportunity to finish their slate in Salt Lake City at 3-0 before the festivities kickoff in Las Vegas later this week.