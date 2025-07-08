Utah Jazz Land Brutal Win Projection in Opening Betting Odds
Sitting just over three months away from getting into the 2025-26 NBA season, the projections surrounding the Utah Jazz and how this team may are already looking a bit funky when it comes to early betting odds and projections.
In fact, oddsmakers have predicted the Jazz to have some of the worst regular season results across the past ten-plus years.
Per BetMGM's latest win-total odds around the NBA next season, the Jazz have come in with the league's lowest projections at 18.5, the lowest since the Philadelphia 76ers in 2014.
"The Utah Jazz start the 2025-26 campaign with the lowest win total (18.5) in the league. It marks the lowest NBA preseason over/under since the Philadelphia 76ers had a preseason win total of 15 in 2014-15," wrote Shane Jackson of BetMGM.
The Jazz, who come off a season in which they totaled a franchise-worst 17 wins on the year, could be on the verge of putting together a campaign very similar in the eyes of Vegas. The Washington Wizards come in as the team with the second-worst win total right ahead of Utah at 20.5.
Following the past couple of weeks, the Jazz have made their best efforts to maximize their young talent on the roster, while also shipping out a few veteran, win-now players who have been on board for the past couple of seasons. Collin Sexton was dealt to the Charlotte Hornets, John Collins to the Clippers, and Jordan Clarkson found his way to the New York Knicks via buyout.
With those three out of the mix, the Jazz won't have to worry about sitting or resting veteran guys for over half the season, with the worry of worsening their draft lottery position like we saw last season. Instead, they can ride the ups and downs of this group led by Lauri Markkanen and a bundle of young talent, leaning more into youth than we've seen since this rebuild kickstarted in 2022.
Yet, with that in mind, it could certainly lead to a few bumps in the road when it comes to the wins and losses for next season. Especially in a tough Western Conference, this Jazz roster will have its fair share of challenges on a nightly basis, and while that's a good aspect when it comes to Utah's long-term development, the growing pains could be similar to their 17-win showing from a year ago.
It may be a slow grind to the top for the Jazz with another year ahead of looking forward to the lottery, but a season that could also result in some expontential growth for their young talent.
