Collin Sexton Sends Heartfelt Message After Utah Jazz Trade

Collin Sexton shared some love for the Utah Jazz following his trade to the Charlotte Hornets.

Nov 27, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) reacts to a call against the Denver Nuggets during the second half at the Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Creveling-Imagn Images
After spending three years with the Utah Jazz, veteran guard Collin Sexton saw his time with the team come to an end last week amid his trade to the Charlotte Hornets.

Sexton, who found his way to Utah via sign-and-trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2022, made a special mark during his time with the Jazz, playing in over 180 games while being one of the most passionate players on the floor from a game-to-game basis who gave his all on any given night.

And with the trade now becoming official, Sexton took to his Instagram to issue a message to the Jazz organization, teammates and fans.

"From the moment I touched down in Salt Lake City, I felt the love and support from this city, the organization, and the fans," Sexton wrote. "To the coaches and staff–– Thank you for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to play for such a wonderful organization! You challenged me every day to be a better person on and off the court. Thank you for the countless hours, the trust, and the dedication you instilled in me each and every day. I'm extremely thankful!"

"To my teammates– I am going to miss the fun, laughter, and competitive spirit you guys brought to the game each and every night," he continued. "To the Jazz Nation– man, y'all are special. Thank you for showing me so much love and embracing me from day one. Your energy, loyalty, and support never went unnoticed. From the loud nights at the Delta Center to the countless messages of encouragement– thank you for riding with me through it all."

"Utah will always hold a special place in my heart. This chapter helped shape me, and I will be forever grateful! Much love, –– Young Bull 🐂"

During his time with the Jazz, Sexton averaged 17.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists on 48.8% shooting from the field on just over 26 minutes a night, while certifying his name as a fan favorite on the floor in the process.

And while Sexton was a steady force in the Jazz's lineup while he was in Utah, this offseason was one where the front office was faced with some difficult decisions when it came to determining the future of their tenured franchise veterans.

Paired next to Jordan Clarkson's buyout and John Collins' latest trade to the Los Angeles Clippers, the writing was on the wall for how this team would be fully leaning into their youth movement for next season; something that wouldn't have Sexton in the fold, despite his role as a rock-solid rotational piece when he's been healthy.

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) reacts after a three-pointer against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm
Apr 6, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) reacts after a three-pointer against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Now, Sexton finds his way to a new situation in Charlotte for the third team of his career, joining the Hornets' backcourt next to LaMelo Ball as a strong veteran leader and offensive threat, and in turn, should be on pace to build off of his positive steps taken throughout his time in Salt Lake City.

