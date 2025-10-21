Will Hardy Clears Air on Ace Bailey's Status for Jazz vs. Clippers
After seeing some initial concerns of potentially being forced out of the Utah Jazz's season opener due to the flu, it looks like fifth-overall pick Ace Bailey could have a chance to suit up after all vs. the LA Clippers.
Following the latest Jazz practice before the Jazz's home opener, head coach Will Hardy hinted that Bailey will be ready to go vs. the Clippers.
“In this moment, it looks like he's going to be ready to go tomorrow," Hardy said of Ace Bailey following Jazz practice. "We've got to meet after he finishes on the court and gets his treatment and all those things, and make the final call on what that looks like.”
Before Jazz practice, reports surfaced of Bailey potentially missing out of his scheduled NBA debut vs. the Clippers after dealing with a case of the flu–– a bit of a different issue from the bilateral knee soreness took him out of Utah's final two preseason games.
And while it's quite an official nod that Bailey will be on the floor for game one of 82, Hardy's comments adds a nice confidence boost to the rookie's availability that was previously up in the air.
Ace Bailey Trending Towards Being Active vs. Clippers
Bailey, since arriving to the Jazz earlier this summer as the fifth-overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, has made a strong first impression on the floor during his limited summer league and preseason reps.
The Jazz rookie was a standout during his two full preseason matchups against the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs, posting 20-plus points as the starting two in each, shooting over 70%, and showcasing a versatile set of offensive capabilities.
He would eventually be ruled out in the middle of his third game vs. the Dallas Mavericks with his knee injury and into their fourth vs. the Portland Trail Blazers, but that ailment seems to have recovered with nearly a week's rest.
Now, recovering from the flu is the latest hurdle Bailey will have to overcome in order to get on the floor for his first NBA game. And with a positive practice session in the books, it's clear things are trending in the right direction for his availability.
Keep an eye on Bailey's official status before Wednesday's tip-off in the Delta Center, as there's still time for change, but at this point, Yet, signs from Hardy indicate that his top-five pick from this offseason more than likely will be ready to go for his regularly scheduled debut, alongside other Jazz first-round pick Walter Clayton Jr.
Be sure to bookmark Utah Jazz On SI and follow @JazzOnSI on X to stay up-to-date on daily Utah Jazz news, interviews, breakdowns and more!