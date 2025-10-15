Ace Bailey Injury Status Revealed for Jazz vs. Trail Blazers
The Utah Jazz will be without their star rookie during their final preseason game vs. the Portland Trail Blazers.
According to the Jazz's latest injury report, Ace Bailey has been ruled out against Portland with a knee injury.
Here's the full injury report for the Jazz:
Utah Jazz Injury Report (as of 10/15)
- F Kyle Anderson: OUT (right knee tendinopathy)
- G Ace Bailey: OUT (bilateral knee tendinopathy)
- G Isaiah Collier: OUT (right hamstring strain)
- F Georges Niang: OUT (left foot)
- C Walker Kessler: QUESTIONABLE (shoulder burstitis)
Bailey would leave in the second quarter of the Jazz's latest preseason game vs. the Dallas Mavericks, for what head coach Will Hardy would later label as tendonitis in both knees.
“He's got some tendonitis in both knees," Hardy said post-game. "It's nothing that we're overly concerned with. He's not going to be getting imaged or anything like that. It's just trying to take care of him. He was a little sore during his second stint."
Now, it looks like the Jazz will decide to hold out their rookie from their final exhibition showing, and give him. few extra days rest before the regular season officially tips off next week.
Along with Bailey, the Jazz have a few other absences of note. Second-year guard Isaiah Collier will miss his fourth straight preseason game with a hamstring strain, while veteran forward Kyle Anderson will remain out of the mix for his second straight with a knee injury.
As for fourth-year center Walker Kessler, though, he could be in line to make his first appearance of the preseason after missing Utah's first three contests with a shoulder injury. Kessler noted after Tuesday's team practice that his status was improving, which could be a good sign for his availability vs. Portland.
The Jazz will have one last attempt to claim a win in the preseason at home against the Blazers before their first true test arrives against the LA Clippers. Time will tell if Kessler will be able to get his feet wet in the action, but at least for Bailey, his preseason has come to a close.
Be sure to bookmark Utah Jazz On SI and follow @JazzOnSI on X to stay up-to-date on daily Utah Jazz news, interviews, breakdowns and more!