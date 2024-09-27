Jazz GM Justin Zanik: Walker Kessler 'In A Great Place' Ahead of Year 3
One of the more notable storylines for the Utah Jazz last season surrounded the sophomore campaign of Walker Kessler, as the second-year center potentially left a bit more to be desired after a top-three Rookie of the Year finish the season prior.
Across his second year in the league, Kessler managed to post respectable numbers during his time on the floor, but we didn't quite see the aspired year two jump from Utah's defensive anchor. He saw a decrease in his scoring and rebounding averages, and didn't quite progress as an interior defender from what we saw during his rookie campaign.
However, even with the rocky season behind him, the Jazz front office seems to be confident in Kessler as we shift into his third year with the franchise.
During the Jazz front office's Friday media availability, general manager Justin Zanik dove a bit into what he's seen from Kessler across the span of this offseason, ultimately dubbing this summer as the best he's ever seen from him:
"I think Walker [Kessler] is in a great place. He's had a great summer; he's been completely healthy. Another guy, that when you see him, market changes in his body. I think whether you want to call it a sophomore slump, it's just an opportunity to grow... He's attacked this summer, the best I've ever seen... He's in a great mental and physical space, and he's a huge part of what we're doing. He's our defensive presence and our anchor at the rim, and continuing to be more consistent. I think you'll see big things from Walker this year."- Justin Zanik, Utah Jazz GM
One aspect that will be on Kessler's side this coming season will be an extended opportunity from his sophomore sample size. The Jazz ended up giving the 22-year-old only 22 starts across his second year, and it's hard to see that number staying so low for 2024-25.
While John Collins found himself swallowing a considerable amount of playing time at the five for the Jazz last year, Utah will likely prioritize the involvement of Kessler on both sides of the ball as the youth movement continues to pick up more steam in the third season of the Will Hardy regime.
If Kessler is able to enter the season as the day one starter and find a more extensive jump in playing time from what he saw last year, things should be trending up for Utah's young big man. As talks for his second contract will soon heat up next summer, this season could be make-or-break for his future in Salt Lake City.
Kessler and the Jazz will get back to action starting next week, as Utah's training camp will officially open on Tuesday, October 1st.
