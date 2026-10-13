3 Jazz Players Ruled Out Ahead of Preseason Clash With Spurs

The Utah Jazz have officially announced the injury report for their third preseason game of four, this time against the San Antonio Spurs.

And for the most part, it's a relatively clean injury report for the Jazz: only three players have been ruled out for the action, and two of them have already been out for some time leading up to this contest.

However, for the Spurs' side of the equation, they'll be without a good chunk of their regular rotation.

Let's break down the injury report for both sides:

Utah Jazz Injury Report

Kyle Filipowski (back) - OUT

Jusuf Nurkić (foot) - OUT

Blake Hinson (adductor) - OUT

The Jazz have been without Kyle Filipowski and Jusuf Nurkic since the start of training camp, and that will continue to be the case on Monday night.

Filipowski has been sidelined since the start of this offseason due to surgery that had repaired a herniated disc in his back. Head coach Will Hardy has recently noted that the Jazz big man is recovering well, yet doesn't have a clear timeline for his recovery.

Jan 22, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Kyle Filipowski (22) reacts to a jump ball call during the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nurkic will also remain out with the foot injury he sustained in game one of the preseason against the Denver Nuggets, which the team has announced will keep him out for a minimum of four weeks.

As a result, it could be veteran Jaxson Hayes who gets the start at center following both of those absences, who also managed to start the Jazz's second preseason game against Denver after news around Nurkic's injury surfaced.

Utah will also be down one of their two-way signees, Blake Hinson, who was a late addition to the injury report with an adductor injury.

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

Tobias Harris (calf) - OUT

Jayden Quaintance (knee) - OUT

Carter Bryant (ankle) - OUT

Malik Williams (undisclosed) - OUT

Victor Wembanyama (rest) - OUT

De'Aaron Fox (rest) - OUT

Dylan Harper (rest) - OUT

Stephon Castle (rest) - OUT

Devin Vassell (rest) - OUT

As for the Spurs' side, they'll be without a whole lot more firepower on their end: a total of nine players have been ruled out, featuring their entire starting five.

That means, we won't be seeing any of Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, Devin Vassell, or even Dylan Harper as the Spurs prepare to get ready for what could be a big 2026-27 campaign for them.

The next time the Jazz will get to face this same Spurs team during the regular season does sit pretty close to the start of their 82-game slate, as San Antonio will be traveling back to Utah on October 28th for their first meeting of the new year. Then, Utah will get a taste of this talented Spurs lineup at 100%, but this time, it'll be a bit of an easier task.

The Jazz and Spurs tip off in the Delta Center at 7 PM MT, where Utah will be in search of their second win of their four-game preseason slate.

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