It's been a less-than-ideal start to the new season for Utah Jazz big man Kyle Filipowski.

He started the offseason by having surgery on a herniated disc in his back that he played through for most of last season. The rehab from that surgery left him recovering late into the preseason.

Then, Filipowski saw his opportunities in the regular season be a bit hard to come by. He didn't play more than 10 minutes in a game until the Jazz were over a week into November, and was oftentimes a healthy scratch from the rotation.

But on Tuesday night against the LA Lakers, Filipowski finally saw his biggest opportunity of the season––logging over 23 minutes in the Jazz's 94-109 loss, and had his best stat line of his third-year pro so far.

Kyle Filipowski Needed a Game Like This

Filipowski finished those 23 minutes with an impressive double-double, logging 21 points on over 57% shooting, 12 rebounds, and four assists; season-highs in all three stat categories.

Jazz head coach Will Hardy spoke about Filipowski's performance after the loss, crediting his willingness to stay ready and the ability to give the Jazz different looks offensively.

“Yeah, Flip's been incredibly professional about his work. We've talked a lot about the summer he had with the surgery and kind of the road back. He's not been discouraged by the lack of opportunity. He knew he was going to get an opportunity here at some point, and credit to him for staying ready.

“I think offensively, he gave us a different look in terms of his ability to facilitate some of our off-ball stuff. When he's out there, we've got to continue doing a good job of helping him rebound.”

Nov 22, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Kyle Filipowski (2) lines up his three-point shot during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's been a bit of a surprise that Filipowski hasn't been a bigger part of the Jazz's game plan through the first month of the season.

Considering the multiple injuries that have taken place in the frontcourt, you would think that the third-year big would see a bit more minutes in the rotation to replace the minutes of guys like Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Jusuf Nurkic.

Instead, it took over a month into the Jazz's season for Filipowski to land over 20 minutes in a single game. And now that those minutes have finally come his way, it's going to be hard for Will Hardy to keep him out of the mix moving forward.

Filipowski offers the Jazz more versatility offensively, has the ability to stretch the floor, and is a strong rebounder; all qualities that could help Utah in a time where they've had moments struggling offensively and rebounding.

And on Tuesday night against the Lakers, Filipowski finally got his biggest opportunity of the season to showcase those qualities, potentially giving reason for the Jazz to play him more moving forward, or at least until their frontcourt gets a bit healthier than things are at the moment.

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